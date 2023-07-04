The Diplomat Season 2 Details Revealed After Shocking Season 1 Finale on Netflix

The first season finale of The Diplomat delivered a big surprise for fans of the political thriller series. Two of the show's main characters — Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) and Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) — simultaneously uncovered the conspiracy behind the attack on the British aircraft carrier that fueled the plot of the entire season. That puts them in a difficult position heading into Season 2, and the new installment won't offer them any kind of breathing room.

Fans of the Netflix series have wondered if there would be some kind of time jump when the second season arrives, allowing the stories of Kate and Austin to move forward a bit. That won't be the case. Season 2 of The Diplomat will take place directly after the events of Season 1's finale.

A source close to the show confirmed to TVLine that Season 2 of The Diplomat will "pick up right away." They also noted that the dramedy "has a really compressed timeline — something like three weeks pass in Season 1 — so it makes sense that Season 2 would start moments later."

The Diplomat Season 2

The Diplomat was a quick hit for Netflix, and it didn't take the streamer very long to give it a second season. Netflix renewed the series for Season 2 less than two weeks after it premiered.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat's gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri's powerful performance," Netflix's VP of Drama Series Jinny Howe said in a statement. "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of [series creator] Debora Cahn, [and fellow EPs] Janice Williams, Alex Graves and Keri have in store for Season 2."

What Is The Diplomat About?

The Diplomat from Homeland and The West Wing's Debora Cahn, who serves as showrunner and executive producer in addition to her role as creator. Keri Russell also executive produces alongside Janice Williams and Simon Cellan Jones.

In addition to Russell and Rufus Sewell, the cast of The Diplomat includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T'Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval. You can check out the official synopsis for The Diplomat below!

"Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people."