Queen Latifah's The Equalizer Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

The newest CBS hit series is coming back for a second round. CBS has clearly had confidence in its reboot of The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, as it gave the show one of the most coveted TV slots of the entire year: The hour after the Super Bowl. The series premiere retained 40% of the Super Bowl's telecast, the highest post-game retention rate since 2014, and it has continued its success into its weekly schedule. It should come as no surprise that CBS has made the decision to order more episodes.

On Tuesday, CBS announced that it had renewed The Equalizer for Season 2. Latifah stars in the series as a woman with a mysterious and dangerous background, who helps the people that are out of options and have nowhere else to turn. The Equalizer also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The original Equalizer series ran for a total of four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989, with Edward Woodward starring in the lead role. Director Antoine Fuqua rebooted the franchise as a pair of films starring Denzel Washington.

Because the Washington films were released in the last few years, many people were quick to compare the Latifah version of the property to those movies. Earlier this year, Latifah explained that, while the two projects are different, Washington's version of the character inspired the direction of her new series.

"I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again because I did watch the original series as a kid," Latifah said during the Television Critics' Association press tour. "What Denzel did with the feature films has been incredible. If anything, he set a bar in a way but also gave us a lot of room to go a completely different direction."

