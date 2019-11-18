The Expanse Season 4 Trailer Released

The fourth season of The Expanse is just a few weeks away from premiering on Amazon Prime, and now the streaming service has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming episodes. The series will feature the crew of the Rocinante on a new mission to explore new worlds, taking a lot of inspiration from the fourth book in the sci-fi series of novels. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season, showing that Amazon is confident that the high standard of quality from earlier seasons will continue on the streaming platform.

Check out the trailer in the video player above, as well as the new poster right here:

The series showrunner Naren Shankar spoke about her plans for the future of The Expanse, which has already been renewed for a fifth season, and teased the intense plot for the upcoming season.

“I think we’re in real strong continuity at this point.” Shankar said in a previous interview. “Anybody who’s read the books know that the books change pretty radically, sort of season by season. We’re in book four now, and if you’ve read book four, that is set entirely on one of the alien worlds beyond the rings. We’re not going quite that far, to, just completely do that as the entire season. But I think one of the strengths of the show is that it keeps changing. But—hopefully we’re doing our jobs right.”

Learn more about by reading the press release for the new season of The Expanse below.

“Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series, with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

“Season 4 of The Expanse stars Steven Strait as James Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Thomas Jane as Josephus Miller, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, David Strathairn as Kales Ashford, and Burn Gorman as Adolphus Murtry.”

The Expanse will launch on Amazon Prime Video on December 13th.