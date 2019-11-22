The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set Photo Reveals US Agent Propaganda

Production continues on Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as the next adventures of these fan-favorite character transcend the big screen and debut exclusively on the new streaming platform. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series will see Sam Wilson picking up where he ended that movie, seemingly holding the shield after it was given to him by Captain America himself. There’s just one major thing standing in his way and that’s the government sanctioned US Agent, and there will no doubt be a tussle over who gets to be Steve Rogers’ successor.

That in mind, new set photos from the production have arrived online, seemingly setting up the first appearance of the US Agent in the series and into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Overlord and Black Mirror star Rupert Wyatt will star as John Walker/US Agent in the series and these photos seemingly reveal the logo for the character in what appears to be the stage where he’ll make his debut. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea of legacy and succession will no doubt be a major part of the series storyline given the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, and the way this same story played out in the pages of Marvel Comics. There’s almost no doubt that US Agent and Falcon will come to blows over who will get to carry the shield and be the Captain in the end. Mackie previously spoke about continuing the legacy of Captain America, calling it an emotional experience during an interview with Deadline.

“You know what, to be honest, it’s very emotional,” Mackie mused. “I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. For me, to be a Black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of Black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment, but also in my life. It’s been extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of history and pain and triumph and joy that comes along with me being Captain America.”

Fans are wondering if the original Captain America will appear in the series, though there aren’t currently plans for Chris Evans to return to the MCU. But Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan teased that anything is possible in this franchise.

“You never really know if ‘goodbye’ in the MCU is goodbye. It never really feels like it. It takes time to kind of [process]. But it’s strange,” Stan said at Fandemic Tour Houston. “I mean, we’ll see. It will never be… Captain America will never be the same without Chris Evans, it just won’t. I mean, that’s just the truth. It doesn’t mean that Captain America is over, it just means that particular situation will never be the same.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2021.

(H/T Charles Murphy)