The Final Episodes of a Criminally Underrated Sitcom Are Leaving Netflix in Just a Few Days

Netflix is a solid provider for sitcom fans. With a mix of iconic licensed titles and acclaimed original comedies, the streamer is a major destination for comfort-watching staples like Seinfeld, Arrested Development, and One Day at a Time. The streamer also boasts a few overlooked shows, but subscribers are running out of time to stream a criminally underrated sitcom that is scheduled to leave in May.

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White Gold is getting ready to leave Netflix. Created by The Inbetweeners’ creator Damon Beesley, the two-season British sitcom is set in 1980s Essex and follows a team of unscrupulous, double-glazing salesmen led by the charismatic, dishonest Vincent Swan as they use dishonest tactics to close sales and dominate the local market. The series started streaming on Netflix back in 2017 but is now being removed from the platform as its licensing contract with the BBC has expired. Following the departure of Season 1 a few months back, all six episodes of White Gold Season 2 are scheduled to be removed from Netflix globally on May 17th, except for the UK.

White Gold Is a Hilariously Sharp Sitcom

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If you haven’t seen White Gold, do yourself a favor and check it out before it stops streaming on Netflix. The series has been dubbed as one of the best British comedies of the last decade and is a no-brainer watch for fans of fellow British sitcom great The Inbetweeners, not only because it was created by Beesley and reunites stars Joe Thomas and James Buckley, but also because it features the same brand of fast-paced, banter-heavy comedy. It’s an easy-to-watch, funny series that packs razor-edged dialogue and rapid-fire jokes that keep you laughing and intentionally unlikable characters who lack moral depth, driving the show’s dark humor and absurd scenarios. The series is also a great British 1980s time capsule, capturing the rise of the “Loadsamoney” culture, where greed and fast money were celebrated, and featuring 80s nostalgia, music, and costume design.

In terms of overall consensus, White Gold performed incredibly well. The series scored matching average critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes of 88%, with its second and final season holding a 90% Popcornmeter score. General audiences praised the series as “hilarious, well done, quick, witty” that had them “hooked in the first scene.” Unfortunately for fans who do watch the show, it does end on a cliffhanger ending after White Gold was never renewed for a third season.

Where to Stream White Gold After It Leaves Netflix?

It’s unfortunately going to be next to impossible to stream White Gold outside of the UK following its Netflix departure. The series is currently only available on Netflix, and it isn’t available to rent or purchase online. At this time, it’s also unclear if the show will simply move to a rival streamer, as it hasn’t appeared on the May 2026 lineups for other platforms.

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