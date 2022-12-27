The Flash: Danielle Panabaker to Direct Final Season Episode

The Flash will return for its final season in February and before the long-running Arrowverse series ends its run on The CW, series star Danielle Panabaker will sit in the director's chair one more time. Panabaker recently took to Instagram (via Just Jared) to announce that she will be directing the ninth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode will be her fifth as director for the series as she has directed an episode each season starting with Season 5.

"Today is the first day of pre-production for season nine, episode nine, and it is the last episode of The Flash that I will direct," Panabaker said. "I'm so excited to direct this episode. I am just filled with so much gratitude for getting to do this for a fifth and final time on our show."

She added, "This script in particular is huge. I can't wait to ring it to life. I'm so grateful to get to do this with everyone who works on the show one last time, and I hope you guys enjoy."

Panabaker has directed an episode of each season of The Flash since Season 5. Her director credits include "Godspeed", "License to Elongate", "Rayo de Luz", and "Keep It Dark".

"One of the things I love directing about Flash is that Eric really empowers every director to make their best version of the show," Panabaker told ComicBook.com earlier this year about directing "Keep It Dark". "You don't need to stick to any formula. You can do whatever you feel best is needed to tell the story. And the movie he gave me for reference for this episode was Assault on Precinct 13, which is not a movie that I knew even. And so, it's a different genre for me and its' been fun the last couple of years. In Season 6 it was meant to feel like a Bond movie and then this year's is shot a little differently. It's a little darker, there's a lot more handheld. So, it's been fun to get to do and direct different episodes and get to explore all the different tools that come along with that."

What do we know about the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

The final season of the series will consist of 13 episodes and will debut on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c.

Are you excited that Danielle Panabaker is directing one last episode of The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.