The Flash Final Season and Complete Series Coming to Blu-ray

After nine seasons on The CW, The Flash ended its run back in May, concluding not only Barry Allen's story, but that of the network's long-running, interconnected universe of DC inspired shows — the Arrowverse. Now, fans will soon have a chance to go on the final run with the Scarlet Speedster and Team Flash as well as revisit the series from the start. On Tuesday, August 29th, The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season as well as The Flash: The Complete Series hits Blu-ray and DVD.

The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season will feature all 13 final episodes of The Flash along with a number of special features, including several deleted scenes, a Season 9 gag reel, and a special featurette, "The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster". The final season of the flash will retail for $19.96 on DVD and $24.95 on Blu-ray. The Flash: The Complete Series will retail for $119.99 on DVD and $149.99 on Blu-ray.

What is The Final Season of The Flash About?

The CW describes the final season of The Flash as follows: After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week after their epic battle, and Barry Allen, aka The Flash, and Iris West-Allen are reconnecting and growing closer than ever. When a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City, led by a powerful and unknown new threat, The Flash and his team, including Meta-Empath Cecile Horton, the light-powered meta, Allegra Garcia, brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine, must once again defy the odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water), and Jon Cor (Shadowhunters). Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl), Jonathan Butler, and Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow).

Did The Flash Series Finale Give a Definitive Conclusion to the Arrowverse?

While The Flash is the final series in the Arrowverse — Superman & Lois was established to not actually be part of the connected universe and in fact takes place on an entirely separate world — The Flash's series finale did not conclude the Arrowverse. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, he was hopeful that the universe would continue on. Unfortunately, the last remaining Arrowverse spinoff in development, Justice U, has since been scrapped by The CW.

"I still am hopeful that the Arrowverse is not over," Wallace explained. "I've approached it as The Flash is over and I want to make the best Flash series finale as possible. On the other side, of course, there's no Batwoman. There's no Legends. There's no Black Lightning. There's no Arrow or Supergirl. It is very strange. All of the shows that were on Earth-Prime, they're all going away. So, what does that mean? I don't know."

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace continued. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

