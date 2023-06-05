The Final Season of The Flash is Now on Netflix

Last month, The CW's The Flash ended after nine seasons, bringing Barry Allen's story to a close and concluding the network's long-running interconnected universe of DC inspired shows, the Arrowverse. Now, fans that have been waiting for the full finale run to arrive on streaming so that they can binge — or those fans who are just looking to revisit the final chapter in Team Flash's story — are in luck. Season 9 of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix.

Season 9 of The Flash saw some interesting developments for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and his friends. Over the course of the season, Team Flash found themselves dealing with a variety of unexpected threats, including the arrival of Red Death, the return of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork and, connected to that, the brief return of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow to help save the universe once more. There were also some personal challenges as well, with Iris West-Allen discovering that she was pregnant, the death of Caitlin Snow and arrival of Khione, and major status quo changes for Allegra, Chuck, Cecile, and Joe. The season ultimately culminated in one last epic battle for reality that saw the returns of even more familiar faces — including the long-anticipated arrival of one of The Flash's most interesting foes that fans had been hoping to see since Season 1: Cobalt Blue.

"Rick is another one that blew me away," Gustin said previously of Rick Cosnett's return for the final season of The Flash. "I mean, we had some really cool scenes the last couple episodes and he kind of ran the gambit with his performance in the last few. I mean, he got to do some really interesting stuff. There was some really fun stuff for him. It's unlike anything he's done on our show before and I think based off conversations I had with him it was unlike anything he's done in his career. I mean, he really got to do a lot of fun stuff in the last couple episodes and he really impressed me."

Does The Flash finale wrap up the Arrowverse?

While The Flash is the final series in the Arrowverse — Superman & Lois was established to not actually be part of the connected universe and in fact takes place on an entirely separate world — The Flash's series finale did not conclude the Arrowverse. According to showrunner Eric Wallace, he was hopeful that the universe would continue on. Unfortunately, the last remaining Arrowverse spinoff in development, Justice U, has since been scrapped by The CW.

"I still am hopeful that the Arrowverse is not over," Wallace explained. "I've approached it as The Flash is over and I want to make the best Flash series finale as possible. On the other side, of course, there's no Batwoman. There's no Legends. There's no Black Lightning. There's no Arrow or Supergirl. It is very strange. All of the shows that were on Earth-Prime, they're all going away. So, what does that mean? I don't know."

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace continued. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

The ninth and final season of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix.