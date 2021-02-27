The Flash Season 7 Premiere Clip Released

DC fans are ready for more Arrowverse, and now we have our first look at the anticipated season premiere of The Flash thanks to IGN Fan Fest. The clip is from the premiere, titled All's Well That Ends Wells, and that title does suggest that a certain Nash Wells will have some sort of part in it. The clip picks up where things left off in season 6 and focuses on Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Joe (Jessie L. Martin), and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). Things are getting worse for Barry and Iris (Candice Patton), and time is running out for both of them. You can check out the full clip in the video above.

The clip shows Barry, Joe, and Cecile talking about the search for Eva, aka Mirror Master. Despite searching all over the city Barry has come up empty, and the more he uses his powers the more he drains what's left of them.

The speed force is gone, and he will soon be powerless if he doesn't get the artificial speed force up and running, which we see him leave the meeting to go do in the clip. We also learn that Sue Dearbon and Ralph Dibny are in hiding after Sue was framed for murder in season 6, and we're not sure if Ralph will return recast in season 7.

Barry also refers to Iris being lost, and that's because she's stuck in the Mirrorverse, trapped there by Eva. The longer Iris stays in the Mirrorverse the bigger chance her mind is twisted, and as Barry attempts to track down Eva and the solution to getting her out, this is absolutely the worst time to be losing his powers.

As for Wells, we could see another new version of the character debut in season 7 here, but we'll just have to wait and see.

This was not the original season 7 premiere, as due to production delays from the pandemic the 20th episode of season 6 was tweaked and turned into the season 7 premiere. How this affects the rest of the season remains to be seen, but we do know that the show is getting a season 8.

The season 7 premiere of The Flash hits The CW on March 2nd.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments!