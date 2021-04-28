The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Getting Aftershow on Hulu

Streaming service Hulu is set to enter into the popular aftershow space as they have confirmed Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale will be followed by One Burning Question, which will explore the events of each new episode. Thanks in large part to Talking Dead, AMC's aftershow for The Walking Dead, the concept has expanded in recent years to extend the excitement centering around new episodes of popular programs. While weekly series often earn an aftershow that takes on a talk-show format, with a host asking a special guest about their thoughts on that week's reveals, streaming and cable networks often instead bring together the cast and crew of a series to talk about the process of bringing that installment to life. The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 and One Burning Question will both premiere on Hulu on April 28th.

“I think we’ve always had interest in knowing that, especially for a show such as The Handmaid’s Tale, the viewing experience doesn’t end when watching the episode ends,” Scott Donaton, head of creative at Hulu, revealed to TheWrap. “And so we’re always looking at how we can better serve the fans of the show, better serve the audience… And this is definitely a show where we also just observed how much in the social spaces these fans continue to talk about and dissect each episode and thought, you know, let’s help them do that and have some fun with it.“

While Hulu was initially known as a hub to watch a variety of movies and TV shows, The Handmaid's Tale marked one of their first forays into original programming, with the series having gone on to be a major hit with critics and viewers alike. According to Donaton, this could mark the beginning of other aftershows for their many acclaimed series.

“We’re excited to see how fans engage with One Burning Question. It’s our first time doing this. And so once we have a better sense of how this performs and if fans really take to this, we’re absolutely open to thinking about exploring it for other shows,” Donaton said. “It’s not something you want to do for every show or any show. Handmaid’s Tale is so special and it is coming on its fourth season and there’s so much excitement around this season, such a strong appetite for it. It’s such a complex, layered show that’s hit culture in so many ways. So I think we’d be really careful about which shows we do this with. But we’re absolutely open to doing more of them.”

One Burning Question will be hosted by journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt and feature stars from the series and other special guests. Each installment will be less than 10 minutes and focus on "one burning question" each episode of The Handmaid's Tale leaves audiences with.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 and One Burning Question will debut their first three installments on April 28th.

