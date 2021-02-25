Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

✖

After the coronavirus pandemic halted brought the entertainment industry to a standstill last year, the season premiere of the fourth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale was pushed to 2021, leaving fans with a bit of a wait to find out what's next for Elisabeth Moss' June after Season Three ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. Now, fans have a date to put on the calendar. Hulu has announced that The Handmaid's Tale will return for 10-episode fourth season on Wednesday, April 28th. Additionally, Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming season, revealing that not only has June survived but is now a fierce rebel leader -- which means new risks and challenges.

According to Hulu, the season will see June strike back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

In December, Hulu announced that the series has already been renewed through Season Five, though Season Five is likely not arriving until sometime in 2022.

"We're very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support," series showrunner Bruce Miller shared in a statement at the time. "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year."

The Handmaid's Tale is inspired by the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. The book follows not only the events that correlate with what Moss' character endures, but also features an epilogue set 200 years in the future with a group of academics looking back on what happened to society. A sequel, The Testaments, set 15 years after the events of the original novel was published in 2019, though Moss previously told ComicBook.com that the Hulu series is ultimately June's story and that when her journey ends, so will the series.

"It's not up to me, but I think that we all agree that this is the story of one woman and it's not the story of Gilead," Moss shared with ComicBook.com of the series' trajectory. "We're tracking her story and we're taking care of her story and it will be up at some point. I think that we keep that as our guideline. When we feel like that story has been told, then it will be over."

The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. “The Handmaid’s Tale” season four will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

As mentioned above, The Handmaid's Tale Season Four is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 28th on Hulu.