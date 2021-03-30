New Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer Released By Hulu

(Photo: Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 has new trailer that's been released by Hulu. The streaming service posted the new trailer with the caption, "Freedom is just the beginning. The Emmy-winning series, The Handmaid’s Tale, returns for Season 4 on April 28, 2021, only on Hulu. The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships." You can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 trailer, below:

Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale had to be pushed to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was pretty agonizing for fans of the series, as (spoilers) The Handmaid's Tale season 3 ended with June (Elisabeth Moss) having snuck scores of children out of Gilead to safety - and having escaped herself (albeit after being shot). As the season 4 trailer makes clear, The Handmaid's Tale is flipping the script, as June begins to launch a plan against Gilead - and of course revenge against Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) and Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

This new trailer builds on The Handmaid's Tale season 4's first preview was a lot more focused on June's character and the various relationships she has to navigate, while this new trailer gives us a bit more of what those supporting character storylines will be about. The Waterfords' drama will continue, as Fred clamps down on Serena's freedom, and a pregnancy shakes things up. Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) will be more conflicted than ever between his duty as a spy for Gilead and a man with a serious feeling for June. Badley Whitford's Joesph Lawrence won't be offering his support of that little romance, to say the least.

Hulu has announced that The Handmaid's Tale has already been renewed through Season 5, which is likely to arrive in 2022.

"We're very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support," showrunner Bruce Miller said about Season 5. "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew..."

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss said as long as there's more story to tell for June, the show will have legs... until it doesn't.

"It's not up to me, but I think that we all agree that this is the story of one woman and it's not the story of Gilead," Moss said. "We're tracking her story and we're taking care of her story and it will be up at some point. I think that we keep that as our guideline. When we feel like that story has been told, then it will be over."

The Handmaid's Tale will start streaming season 4 on April 28th.