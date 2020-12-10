The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 5

As confirmed during The Walt Disney Company's Investor Day earlier this afternoon, Hulu has revealed that The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed through Season Five. Season Four of the series is slated to hit the streamer sometime next year, with Season Five likely not arriving until 2022. In honor of the exciting announcement, the cast shared the above video announcing the update. While this news is exciting for fans of the series, we're still left to wonder when we could be getting the upcoming fourth season, as much of the cast in the video confirmed that they recorded the promo while shooting Season Four.

"We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support,” series showrunner Bruce Miller shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year.”

The upcoming Season Four was teased, "Season Four sees June (Elisabeth Moss) strike back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

As far as how long the series could last, Moss feels like the story will conclude with June's journey, however long that might take.

"It's not up to me, but I think that we all agree that this is the story of one woman and it's not the story of Gilead," Moss shared with ComicBook.com of the series' trajectory. "We're tracking her story and we're taking care of her story and it will be up at some point. I think that we keep that as our guideline. When we feel like that story has been told, then it will be over."

The series is inspired by the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, with that book depicting not only events that correlate with what Moss' character endures, but also features an epilogue set 200 years in the future with a group of academics looking back at what had happened to society. In this regard, the events of the Hulu series could theoretically explore two centuries' worth of history, even if Moss' Offred wasn't involved. Instead, it sounds as though that history would be explored in another series.

