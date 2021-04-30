Netflix's The Last Kingdom Ending With Season 5

✖

The story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg is finally coming to an end. The Last Kingdom, an action drama based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novels, was renewed by Netflix for its fifth season last year. While that renewal was good news for fans of the series, it now feels a little bittersweet. Season 5 of The Last Kingdom will be its last, with Netflix bringing the curtain down on the popular series after this upcoming installment is released.

Deadline confirmed the ending of The Last Kingdom on Friday morning, right in the midst of production on the show's now final season. The historical drama was originally produced as a BBC original, but it found huge gains on Netflix as the early seasons were added to the streaming roster. Netflix ultimately took over in 2018, three years after the show first premiered on BBC.

"With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives," executive producer Nigel Marchant told Deadline.

"Playing Uhtred for 5 seasons has been a wonderful journey," added star Alexander Dreymon.

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom will follow the ninth and tenth books in Cornwell's series, The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. The final season will consist of 10 total episodes. There are 13 total parts to the original Saxon Stories book series, so it's unclear if the final season of The Last Kingdom will touch on any plot points from the last three novels.

The Last Kingdom was produced by BBC Two in its first season, before Netflix joined as co-producer in Season 2. Beginning in Season 3, Netflix took over as the sole producer and distributor of the series. The Last Kingdom also stars Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley, and James Northcote.

Are you disappointed to see The Last Kingdom coming to an end? Let us know in the comments!