The Last Kingdom Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Netflix has been on quite a cancellation tour as of late, announcing the end of popular shows such as Lost in Space, 13 Reasons Why, Ozark, and Dead to Me. So naturally, when Netflix has revealed news about the future of its originals as of late, fans have been expecting the worst. The Last Kingdom is bucking that trend, however, delivering good vibes to its viewers across the world. On Tuesday morning, Netflix announced that its historical drama had been renewed for a fifth season.

The announcement was made via a cast video that was posted to Instagram. The video shows star Alexander Dreymon calling assorted groups of his co-stars, who all think they're taking part in some sort of meeting or event. Little do they know, Dreymon is simply waiting to drop the renewal bomb on them. In each of the virtual meeting rooms, Dreymon tells his fellow cast members about the Season 5 news, and they all celebrate accordingly.

You can watch Dreymon make his surprise announcements to his co-stars in the video below.

View this post on Instagram #TheLastKingdom #Season5 A post shared by Alexander Dreymon (@alexander.dreymon) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

The Last Kingdom is based on "The Saxon Stories" novels by Bernard Cornwell, which follow the warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon) in ninth and tenth century England. The fifth season will follow the ninth and tenth books in the series, "The Warriors of the Storm" and "The Flame Bearer." Season 5 will consist of 10 total episodes.

“We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world,” said executive producer Nigel Marchant. “We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest.”

The Last Kingdom was produced by BBC Two in its first season, before Netflix joined as co-producer in Season 2. Beginning in Season 3, Netflix took over as the sole producer and distributor of the series. The Last Kingdom also stars Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley, and James Northcote.

