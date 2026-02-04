The Last of Us Confirms Two New Stars for Season 3, Including One MCU Actor Replacing Another

HBO’s The Last of Us is gearing up for Season 3, and the show has now landed 2 more cast members – one a new addition, and the other a replacement for an actor who had to exit the show after Season 2. The wild thing about it? The actor who exited the show was a Marvel Cinematic Universe star, and the one replacing him? A different MCU actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO’s The Last Of Us Finds Its New Manny In A Different MCU Veteran

Paramount – hbo

Danny Ramirez plays the MCU character Joaquin Torres, the Air Force pilot who became the protegé of Sam Wilson/Captain America II (Anthony Mackie), and has taken up Sam’s former mantle as The Falcon (as seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World). Ramirez will return as Falcon (see what I did there?) in the upcoming mega-crossover film Avengers: Doomsday – which also meant he didn’t have time to return as “Manny,” one of the friends of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a member of the militant group the WLF, who exacted brutal, bloody, revenge against Pedro Pascal’s Joel in Season 2 of The Last of Us.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. will be taking over the role of Manny in The Last of Us Season 3; he previously played the MCU role of high school newscaster “Jason Ionello” in Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man “Home” trilogy, seen co-hosting the program Midtown News at Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school, Midtown School of Science and Technology, alongside Betty Brant (Angourie Rice). Lendeborg also got a feature-film run starring alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the Transformers reboot film Bumblebee.

It’s a wild time for Lendeborg to step into The Last of Us: Season 2 only gave a taste of how brutal the feud between Abby and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will be, and Manny is a name on Ellie’s revenge list, just like poor Nora was (Tati Gabrielle).

HBO’s Carnivale Star Joins The Last of Us

Miramax Films

Clea DuVall is known for roles in HBO’s Carnivale and Veep, NBC’s Heroes, cult-classic films like The Faculty, and Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning film, Argo. DuVall is reportedly joining The Last of Us Season 3 “as a Seraphite,” with the character only being described as “a member” of the “antagonistic cult.” Given DuVall’s experience and pedigree as an actress, you can expect the role to be something much meatier than what it reads as on paper. The Seraphites were introduced in TLOU Season 2 as the rivals (and cultural antithesis) to the WLF. The Seraphites were clearly an extremist cult, so it will be good to see Clea DuVall getting to cut loose in this role.

The Last of Us Season 3 is looking like it’s going to be the last. The next batch of episodes is expected to cover events in the final half (two-thirds?) of The Last of Us: Part II video game, and then end its run where the game series did. Game studio Naughty Dog has not confirmed The Last of Us Part 3 is even happening, so the show’s ending looks more and more likely.

The Last of Us Season 3 is in production and is expected to air on HBO in 2027. Discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!