The Last of Us Season 3 Update Is Not What Fans Wanted to Hear

Fans of HBO’s The Last of Us will have to wait a little longer before the show returns for Season 3. In a new interview with Variety, HBO and Max content chairman Casey Bloys confirmed that the show’s third season will take a significant amount of time to reach the screen. This update comes alongside the acknowledgment that the series’ creative team is still determining its structure following the departure of co-creator Neil Druckmann. Despite its critical success, with Season 2 of The Last of Us receiving 15 Emmy nominations, the show’s second season ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving audiences in suspense as the story heads toward its most divisive chapter.

“The series is definitely planned for 2027,” Bloys revealed. “Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.” The decision to leave the final season count open suggests that even the creative team is uncertain how to best adapt the dense narrative of The Last of Us Part II, especially after the recent creative overhaul behind the scenes. Furthermore, Bloys’ latest comments go against what the creative team has discussed in the past, when they indicated The Last of Us would stretch to Season 4.

“Obviously, it was great to have Neil involved in the beginning,” Bloys stated regarding Druckmann’s exit. “The whole reason that I wanted to do Last of Us is after Chernobyl, I said to Craig, ‘what do you want to do next?’ And Last of Us was what he wanted to do. It was fantastic to have Neil involved. A lot of people don’t realize that Neil has a full-time job creating video games and running Naughty Dog. It’s a really big job that he’s got. So I understand why he needs to focus on that. But I believe he’s given us a good blueprint with the show. And obviously Craig is a pro, so I think we’ll be in excellent shape. I’m not worried at all.”

What Will Season 3 of The Last of Us Be About?

The upcoming third season of The Last of Us is set to adapt the most polarizing segment of the video game source material, pivoting its focus almost entirely to Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever). Co-creator Druckmann previously confirmed this narrative shift, revealing that the show would mirror the game’s boldest structural choice by sidelining Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey to immerse the audience in Abby’s perspective. This means Season 3 is expected to rewind the clock, showing the events in Seattle from Abby’s point of view as a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). The storyline will provide crucial context for her actions, including her motivations for hunting down Joel (Pedro Pascal), and will explore her complex relationships and struggles for survival.

This creative decision is a massive gamble, as it asks viewers to invest deeply in the character responsible for the death of the show’s original protagonist. The showrunners have expressed a commitment to seeing this controversial vision through, believing it is essential to the story’s core themes of grief and the cyclical nature of violence. In addition to following Abby, the season is also expected to significantly expand on the war between the WLF and the Seraphites, a conflict that serves as the brutal backdrop for the events in Seattle. Druckmann and co-creator Mazin have confirmed that audiences will get a much deeper understanding of the factions, their leaders, and their motivations than the game provided. This expansion will likely serve to build a richer story as the series heads towards its violent climax.

The Last of Us Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Max.

