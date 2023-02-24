The Late Late Show Is Ending With Tom Cruise and James Corden Lion King Musical Performance

The Late Late Show With James Corden is going out with a bang as the host reunites with global superstar Tom Cruise. It was revealed last April that James Corden was exiting The Late Late Show after extending his contract, with the final episode to air this year. The date has officially been set for The Late Late Show finale, which will feature a CBS primetime special titled The Last Last Late Late Show on Thursday, April 27th at 10-11 p.m. ET/PT ahead of the final broadcast of the show later in the night at 12:37-1:37 p.m. ET/PT. Part of that primetime special includes what's being described as an "over-the-top sketch" featuring Corden and Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, as they portray The Lion King figures Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

Cruise has previously joined Corden on The Late Late Show for huge, daredevil segments including piloting fighter jets and skydiving. The tables will be turned as Corden has Cruise take part in a musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Additional details for the special will be revealed at a later date, including more megastars joining Corden for the final two months of The Late Late Show. Fans can expect popular recurring segments like Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk the Musical, Take a Break, and more to be revisited.

(Photo: CBS/Terence Patrick)

James Corden Comments on The Late Late Show Departure

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden said in a statement. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

"My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision," Corden added.

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. "From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format. He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage," said Cheeks. "In my two years at CBS, I've had the privilege to see James' creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."