Michael Bay's Unboxing Video of the Tom Cruise Christmas Cake Is as Chaotic as You Expect

Every year, around this time, a select group of people are gifted with something special from three-time Academy Award nominee Tom Cruise, an annual Christmas Cake. Celebrities have spoken in hushed whispers about the Tom Cruise cake, with talent like Angela Bassett, John Hamm, and Kirsten Dunst singing its praises. One of the regular recipients of the cake is apparently none other then filmmaker Michael Bay, who, despite not making a movie with the Mission: Impossible star, says he's been getting hte cake every Christmas for the past two decades. Well this year's cake arrived and Bay's unboxing video...is about what you expect.

As noticed by UPROXX, Bay posted a two-part video on Instagram of him unboxing the cake, which if you've seen one of his movies is about as wild and chaotic as you might imagine. From slicing the tape on the box like it's trying to hide a secret, to refusing to read the attached card because it's keeping him from his cake, Bay's manic style of opening the cake box is like watching a lost movie that he directed which was never released. You can find the first part, and its disheartening second part, below.

For those perhaps still mystified by the idea of Tom Cruise's annual Christmas cake, let's pull back the curtain a little more. Hailing from Doan's Bakery Woodland Hills, California, the cake is actually a White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake. An official description for it calls the cake their "most famous creation" and adds: "They start with a ring of moist, luxurious coconut bundt cake, mix in chunks of sweet white chocolate, layer on rich cream cheese frosting, and then dust it all over with toasted coconut flakes. The result is a delicious, pillowy cake good enough to derail the strictest Hollywood diets."

Regarding these cakes, and apparently just sending cakes to people in general, the actor revealed that it has become his regular custom because his many action movie roles prevent him from eating sugar.

"I love sugar, but I can't eat it when I'm training when I'm doing all these movies," Cruise said on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2018. "So, I send it to everyone. I sent it to the stunt team. I send it and I wait for the calls, 'tell me about it.'"

Hopefully Tom sees these videos posted by Michael Bay and rights this wrong.