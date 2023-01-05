James Corden Reveals the Real Reason He's Leaving The Late Late Show

Late night show host James Corden explained why he made the decision to leave The Late Late Show. Entertainment Tonight spotted the star on The Drew Barrymore show and transcribed his comments on the situation. In an understandable moment, Corden told the actress that he was becoming more concerned about the time he missed with his family producing the show. Anyone with small children can understand the immense commitment that it takes to make a late night program happen on a day-to-day basis. With that in mind, the decision made a lot of sense, check it out right here!

"One day I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, 'Are you working today?' and I said, 'I am,' and he said, 'I thought, well it's Sunday,' and I said, 'I know, buddy, but this schedule's just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,' and his face just kind of dropped," Corded recalled. "I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, 'I've realized, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.'"

Why Is James Corden Leaving Late Night?

When the news first surfaced of the comedian's late night exit, a lot of fans were shocked. After all, along with other long-timer familiar faces like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, or Stephen Colbert, Corden had become a staple for people who are up watching these types of programs. The very next night, he had to address the news on his own terms. "I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," Corden began. "I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

"We're not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," Corden added. "We're going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears....This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months. It's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

Do you agree with his decision? Let us know down below!