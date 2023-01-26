The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Falls Out of Prime Video's Top 10

After sitting pretty in the streamer's most popular content since September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially fallen out of the Top 10 on Amazon Prime Video in the US. This isn't due to a lack of interest from viewers, it's more about time and new content arriving and just pushing it out of the way. It's of note that the series may not be on the primary Top 10 for Prime Video, but The Rings of Power remains in the Top 10 TV shows. Still, it's noteworthy that the series managed to last this long in the Top 10 at all, and to see what has been released on the service to kick it out.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power marked a major investment by Amazon Prime Video, and though it was naturally met with some resistance from undesirable sections of fandom, it ultimately proved to be a hit. Not only was the series quickly renewed for a second season, with plans in place for three more afterward, the show managed to crack the Top 15 streaming shows for all of 2022 according to Nielsen. Rings of Power landed in the #15 position with a reported 9.4 billion minutes viewed, marking just one of two shows not from Netflix that made the list.

This means that The Rings of Power may not have been as big a hit as Stranger Things, but was apparently a bigger hit than any original show from Disney+ including The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, She-Hulk, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. It's worth noting that Nielsen's data points toward Disney+ subscribers mostly watching feature films via that service, with Encanto, Turning Red, and Moana all in the top 5 streaming movies for the year.

Production is ongoing on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, with directors Charlotte Brändström (The Witcher, The Man in the High Castle, Outlander), Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time), and Louise Hooper (The Sandman, The Witcher) all set to direct the new episodes.

You can see what the current Top 10 on Prime Video looks like below.