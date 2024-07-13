The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Image Reveals Another Ringbearer

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a little over a month away from premiering on Prime Video, and there have been a lot of teases about the new season ranging from Sauron’s sinister plans to the promise of some “grander scale” battles. We’ve also seen some images of new characters, including Damrod, a Hill-troll known as the “eater of dragon bones.” This week, Entertainment Weekly shared another new photo of Círdan the Shipwright, a legendary character who will played by The Crown’s Ben Daniels. The character is an “elf, a master shipbuilder, and font of wisdom” and another ringbearer in the Lord of the Rings universe.

“The wonderful Ben Daniels is playing Círdan,” co-showrunner J.D. Payne shared with EW. “He’s a classically trained British actor and brings a lot of wisdom and gravitas to the role.”

“Also, his humor and warmth,” co-showrunner Patrick McKay added. “We really fell in love with him in The Crown and wanted to work with him.”

Who Is Círdan the Shipwright?

Ben Daniels as Círdan the Shipwright in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Círdan is well-known from J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium. You can read a description of the character here: “As a master shipbuilder, Círdan is master of the Grey Havens. That’s the harbor in the Lindon region that can transport elves who have tired of Middle-earth back to the Undying Lands of Valinor. The last chapter of The Lord of the Rings is titled ‘The Grey Havens,’ because the story ends with Frodo Baggins and the other ring-bearers (including Círdan) departing Middle-earth at the end of the Third Age.”

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.