The Magicians Star Stella Maeve and Deadly Class Star Benjamin Wadsworth Are Engaged

What happens when a magician and an assassin-in-training met at San Diego Comic-Con? For The Magicians star Stella Maeve and Deadly Class star Benjamin Wadsworth, love is what happens. The pair of Syfy actors are officially engaged, as announced by Maeve on Instagram.

Maeve, who plays Julia Wicker on The Magicians, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Wadsworth, a shiny new engagement ring prominently featured in the photo. According to the caption, the engagement itself took place on May 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram May 10th, this happened. My love, life, wife!💗 A post shared by Stella Maeve (@stellamaeve) on May 30, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

The pair first met at San Diego Comic-Con last July, with Wadsworth — who plays Marcus Lopez Arguello on Deadly Class — telling Page Six about their meet-cute at the convention earlier this year.

“I was waiting to go on to do the [Deadly Class] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, ‘Ben, come over here and meet Stella’ and then it was up from there,” Wadsworth said. “She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk.”

While most fan reactions to the engagement announcement have been positive, some have expressed concern about their age difference. Maeve is 29 and Wadsworth is 19, leading some to comment on the ten-year age difference, but Wadsworth addressed that himself, shutting down critics with his own commentary.

“Yeah but my dog, you don’t know me,” Wadsworth wrote. “You don’t know my relationship. I’m living a great life. Now I get to live it forever with my beautiful fiancé.”

Based on Lev Grossman’s best-selling books, The Magicians recently ended its fourth season with a dramatic status quo change for the show’s core group of characters with the death of its arguably central character, Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph). The series has been renewed for a fifth season, which will presumably be released in 2020.

Deadly Class also ended its season with the death of a major character back in March, leaving its first season with a serious cliffhanger for fans to chew on. The series has not yet been renewed for Season 2, though fans of the series have already started a petition to save the series by encouraging the network to renew it.

Congratulations to Maeve and Wadsworth!