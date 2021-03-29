Clarke Peters Cast in The Man Who Fell To Earth

✖

Sometime next year, Showtime is expected to provide a fresh new take on The Man Who Fell to Earth, with a live-action TV adaptation of the iconic story. The film's ensemble cast is gradually beginning to come to light, and it looks like yet another noteworthy actor will be joining the fold. Clarke Peters, who is best known for his work on The Wire and Da 5 Bloods, has been cast in a series regular role in The Man Who Fell to Earth. Peters will join previously-announced cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, and Jimmi Simpson. Production on the series is expected to begin in London later this spring.

Peters will play Josiah Falls, patriarch of the Falls family, father of Justin Falls (Harris), and a gifted scientist and engineer whose surprising relationship with Ejiofor’s alien brings about the next step in human evolution.

The series will star Ejiofor as an alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and who must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Simpson will play Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is based on the novel of the same name by The Queen's Gambit author Walter Tevis, which was previously adapted into a beloved 1976 film starring David Bowie. It will be written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet who will be show running alongside executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes.

Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are also executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet.

h/t: Deadline