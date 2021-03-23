The Man Who Fell to Earth Reboot Casts Naomie Harris and Jimmi Simpson

✖

One of the most beloved science fiction stories of all time, The Man Who Fell to Earth, is set to get a significant update, with a live-action drama series that will debut exclusively on Showtime. Earlier this year, it was announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor would step into the lead role of the series, which was originally expected to debut on Paramount+ before moving to Showtime. Now, we have a better idea of who will be joining Ejiofor in the series — including two fan-favorite actors. According to new reports, Moonlight star Naomie Harris and Westworld star Jimmi Simpson are both set to join the upcoming series.

The series will star Ejiofor as an alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution, and who must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Simpson will play Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.

Harris will soon be seen reprising her role as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond film No Time to Die, and will also be playing a role in Venom 2. Simpson's filmography also includes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the recent Epix series Perpetual Grace, LTD.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is based on the novel of the same name by The Queen's Gambit author Walter Tevis, which was previously adapted into a beloved 1976 film starring David Bowie. It will be written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet who will be show running alongside executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes.

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” Kurtzman, Lumet and Hlavin said in a statement when her casting was announced. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are also executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series is expected to begin production sometime this spring.

h/t: Deadline