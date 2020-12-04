The Mandalorian: Chapter 14 Recalls Iconic Line From the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

The Mandalorian recalls a "simple" line from the Star Wars prequel trilogy when Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) returns in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." Directed to the Deep Core planet Tython by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) brings Grogu to the ruins of an ancient temple where the Force-strong foundling can reach out to a Jedi trainer. Tracking them is Fett — piloting the same ship steered by his father, feared bounty hunter Jango Fett (Morrison), in Attack of the Clones — and the indebted assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who survived a near-fatal shooting back on Tatooine.

Fett confronts Djarin over the well-worn armor salvaged by Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), the sheriff of Tatooine town Mos Pelgo, that Djarin reclaimed in "Chapter 9: The Marshal." Questioned by Djarin, the armorless Fett tells him: "I'm a simple man making his way through the galaxy, like my father before me."

Jango uttered a similar line to an inquisitive Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, where the Jedi Knight sought answers behind an unraveling clone conspiracy on the aquatic planet of Kamino. There a tight-lipped Jango said he's "just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe."

But unlike Kenobi and Jango, whose meeting resulted in a duel in Attack of the Clones, Djarin and Fett form an alliance when the Jango clone recovers his armor. Under the terms of their agreement, Fett and Shand will fight with Djarin to rescue Grogu — now the pint-sized prisoner of the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) — after the child is snatched by Gideon's squadron of Dark Troopers.