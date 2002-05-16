The Mandalorian Brings Back an Iconic Star Wars Ship

✖

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," saw the return of some important characters. Warning Spoilers Ahead! After being told by Ahsoka to take Grogu to the ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force, Mando finds himself face to face with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. It's revealed that Boba Fett saved Fennec after she was left for dead last season and they are now working together. They followed Mando looking for Boba Fett's armor, which Mando acquired from Cobb Vanth in the season two premiere. The return of Boba Fett is obviously a huge deal to Star Wars fans and he wasn't the only surprise: the character showed up in Slave I, Jango Fett's ship from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Boba Fett is now being played by Temuera Morrison who also played Jango in the prequel film. Considering Boba is a clone of his father Jango, it makes sense that Morrison would step into the role. Fans are also hoping to see Morrison also play another clone, Captain Rex, from the animated shows. However, for now, let's focus on the awesome appearance of Slave I. You can check out the ship in a screenshot below:

(Photo: Disney+)

Not only did this episode feature the return of Boba Fett, but it also made a major change to Boba and Jango's history. Boba reveals that Jango was a Mandalorian Foundling, just like Mando. He reveals that his father fought in the Mandalorian Civil Wars, which is where he earned his armor before becoming a bounty hunter. This changes what we previously learned in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. During the animated series, Obi-Wan Kenobi was told that Jango was not a Mandalorian, but rather a bounty hunter who stole the armor and disavowed any connection between Mandalore and Jango. This alters the story a bit, but makes Boba an honorary Mandalorian. This also confirms that Boba Fett's iconic armor is Jango's armor revamped.

How did you feel about "Chapter 14: The Tragedy?" Were you excited to see Boba Fett and Slave I? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

