The Mandalorian Season 2 Blu-ray Special Features Explores Connection to Original Trilogy (Exclusive)

For the first time ever, The Mandalorian is heading to physical media as the show's first two seasons will soon be released on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. With the physical media offering comes a slew of special features, with ComicBook.com getting the exclusive first glimpse at a costuming featurette included with the release. In it, the late Shawna Trpcic reveals the care she and her team took to pay tribute to the Star Wars franchise's original trilogy. You can see the clip above.

"With the New Republic uniforms, we wanted to make sure we were tapping into the foundation of what these were built on," Trpcic said. "We used the same fabrics, the same wools that were used in the original trilogy. [The uniforms] have a little bit of the characteristics of the Empire so you don't really know if these guys are the good guys or the bad guys."

She added, "A lot of the helmets were established in the original trilogy. What we did was we went back to Skywalker Ranch and we gathered as many notes as we could. We came back here and I had crew sculpt [the helmet] in clay rather than do a 3D print because I wanted to get some of that handmade detail that would have been in the original trilogy."

Will there be a fourth season of The Mandalorian?

Recent rumors have suggested a fourth season of The Mandalorian is instead being turned into a feature film for Lucasfilm to release in theaters. Those reports have continued to circulate despite Jon Favreau saying he's already written the entirety of The Mandalorian Season Four.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already," Favreau revealed to BFM TV earlier this year.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, [producer] Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Favreau added. "[Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows.... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are releasing on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on December 12th. All three seasons of the show are currently streaming on Disney+.