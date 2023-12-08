Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian 4K Blu-rays Are About To Ship

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, or you're not on board with the latest round of price hikes, you might be interested to know that the first wave of physical releases of popular shows from the streamer is very nearly complete. The lineup includes first seasons of Loki and WandaVision and the first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which are now available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray along with awesome looking SteelBook cases, exclusive art cards, and never-before-seen bonus features.

Loki Season 1 arrived on September 26, WandaVision on November 29. and Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2 will be available as separate releases in just a few days on December 12. You can get your orders in for the SteelBook 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases via the following retailer links (which also include discounts).

As noted, there will be loads of bonus features on these Blu-rays, but Disney has only provided specifics on Loki at the time of writing. Those bonus features are as follows:

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

Deleted Scene: Loki's Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation.

Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU's chief mischief maker.

Will The Mandalorian End With Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau earlier this year, and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."