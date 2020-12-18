The Mandalorian Fans Theorize Which Star Wars Character Saved Grogu From the Jedi Temple

Who saved Grogu? In The Mandalorian "Chapter 13: The Jedi," the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) learns from lightsaber-swinging "sorcerer" Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) that Baby Yoda, a.k.a. the Child, is named Grogu — and the foundling is one of a few survivors of Darth Vader's (Hayden Christensen) attack on Coruscant's Jedi Temple at the end of the Clone Wars. As Din makes it his mission to bring Grogu to one of the last-remaining Jedi Masters who might train him in the ways of the Force, Mandalorian viewers are speculating about the identity of Grogu's as-yet-revealed rescuer.

Using the Force to feel Grogu's thoughts, Ahsoka tells Din that the now 50-year-old child was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, where he received training from many Jedi Masters.

"At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple," she reveals. "Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."

A popular pick is Jedi Master Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), who appears to die when secret Sith Lord Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) electrocutes and defenestrates him in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. If Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) can claw his way free from the jaws of the Sarlacc and return years later, some believe Windu might have survived his apparent death on Coruscant and rescued the Child from the assault against the Temple.

Others theorize it was Master Yoda (Frank Oz), or Master Yaddle (Phil Eason), both members of the same rare species as Grogu. Here's what Star Wars fans are saying about Grogu's mystery guardian: