Rosario Dawson Reacts To Ahsoka Tano's Debut On The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian has officially introduced a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano to the Star Wars Universe, played by actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City). Ahsoka Tano's legacy was built through Star Wars animated series Clone Wars and Rebels, leaving some big shoes for Dawson to fill. Now that Ahsoka has appeared on The Mandalorian, fans have a lot to say, but there are a couple of opinions that stand out above the rest (see: Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein). But how is Rosario Dawson feeling about joining the Star Wars Universe in such a pivotal role? Here's what Dawson is saying, now that Ahsoka's episode of The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+:

May The Force Be With You https://t.co/Zct2pcbeWF — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 27, 2020

"May the Force Be With You". That post from Rosario Dawson may seem succinct and cliched, but in this context it definitely is not. (Spoilers) In Chapter 13 of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin finally brings Baby Yoda to Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and learns quite a bit about Star Wars lore regarding The Jedi and The Force. He also learns "Baby Yoda's" real name (Grogu). At the end of the episode, when Mando parts ways with Ahsoka, she utters the iconic Star Wars goodbye line - the first time we've heard it from a Jedi in The Mandalorian series.

Needless to say there are all kinds of Star Wars fans out there who are loving Rosario Dawson's debut on The Mandalorian - including Kevin Smith! Dawson's Clerks and Clerks II director posted a bawdy joke connecting Dawson's Clerks and Star Wars Universe characters, and Dawson certainly seems to endorse the idea!

"Woke up at 2am just to see Becky make her debut in @themandalorian

! I watched it twice in a row because Rosario was perfection! SO many connections to @starwars lore were made in this epic episode, but the big lesson: You never go Ahsoka to mouth!" --Kevin Smith

If you don't get the joke, you're goign to have to use your imagination. No way we're explaining it.

Stay tuned, as Rosario Dawson will have plenty more to say once more Star Wars fans have seen The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi.