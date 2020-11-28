The Mandalorian Drops Hints That Darth Revan Could Finally Be Star Wars Canon

✖

The Mandalorian's latest episode "The Jedi" is a deep-dive into the mystical end of the Star Wars Universe - a big change for the western-style series that's usually focused on bounty hunters and Imperial soldiers. No doubt the big standout of Mandalorian chapter 13 was Rosario Dawson's debut as live-action Ahsoka Tano - but there was a whole lot of additional Star Wars lore thrown in there, too. One of the more obscure references that'll probably fly over the heads of mainstream fans is also one that diehard Star Wars fans are getting excited about: hints that Sith Lord Darth Revan could finally be making his way into Star Wars canon!

Warning: The Mandalorian SPOILERS Follow!

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Darth Revan is a Sith Lord who became the inspiration for Darth Sidious' Sith Eternal army's 3rd Legion, the "Revan Legion," who fought in the final battles between The Resistance and Final Order in The Rise of Skywalker. Before that canon reference, Revan was a major figure in non-canon Star Wars "Legends" stories - specifically the Knight of the Old Republic video games, where he was one of the playable protagonists. In that storyline, Revan was a Jedi who fought in the Mandalorian Wars between the Old Republic and Mandalorian tribes and was eventually turned to the dark side. As "Darth Revan" he terrorized the galaxy alongside his apprentice, Darth Malak. However, a battle with a Jedi strike team left Revan captured and severely injured. The Jedi Order wiped the memory of his dark side deeds and returned him to the order under a new identity.

Darth Revan was intended to make an official canonized appearance in The Clone Wars animated series famous "Mortis" arc, but the scene was deleted. If Star Wars ever hopes to visit the Old Republic timeline in either TV or film, Revan would be a major character in that saga.

Here's how The Mandalorian sets up Darth Revan's debut (Spoilers):

In The Mandalorian Chapter 13: The Jedi, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) tracks down Jedi Ahsoka Tano Rosario Dawson on the forest planet of Corvus. There he is recruited by Anakin Skywalker's former padawan to battle an evil local magistrate named Morgan Elsbeth, who is brutally oppressing the people. That battle is not easy, as Elsbeth has a ruthless enforcer (Terminator's Michael Biehn) and a squad of elite snipers and killer assassin droids.

The droids are the first clue to Darth Revan's legacy being felt within Star Wars canon. The droids are named as "HK-87" models; Darth Revan developed the HK-47 assassin droid model, which is the obvious precursor to this later model.

Another reference to Revan is the Jedi Temple on Tython, where Ahsoka sense Mando and Baby Yoda next on their journey. Tython was attacked by the Order of Revan, a Sith secret cabal loyal to the teachings of Revan; it's also suspected to be a location of the first Jedi Temple.

The Mandalorian season 2 has been building-out Star Wars lore in a big way - so no so-called "coincidence" is too small. Keep watching new episodes every Friday on Disney+.