The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Plays "Porn Star or DC Character" With Stir Crazy's Josh Horowitz

With The Mandalorian well into its second season and Wonder Woman 1984 set to drop next week, Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest names in fandom today. Playing the eponymous Din Djarin in Mando and Maxwell Lord in the second Wonder Woman, the Game of Thrones alum certainly has his plate full with some of Hollywood's biggest franchises. Even then, he found some time to sit down with Comedy Central's Josh Horowitz for the latest episode of Stir Crazy.

During the course of the ten-minute interview on Stir Crazy, Horowitz takes Pascal on a zany trip where no topic is left unturned as the two argue over porn star names, trying their best hand at acting out a Beetlejuice scene, and a whole lot more. Comedy Central provided ComicBook.com the first look at Stir Crazy, and you can watch the full episode above before its wide release later Tuesday.

When ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Pascal earlier this month, The Mando star said he expects to pop up in some Disney+ shows other than his own — especially in the likes of Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

"She told me something was coming and she didn't tell me what,' Pascal told us of Patty Jenkins' involvement in Lucasfilms' new Rogue Squadrons movie. "How dare she not tell me?"

As the Star Wars world around his Mandalorian expands, Pascal says his character "has to be" a part of the upcoming titles outside of his own. "Man, fingers crossed. How could you not?" he says. "This is like, this is something that's so much bigger than all of us, and we're all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared."

The Season Two finale of The Mandalorian hits Disney+ this Friday while Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25th.

Should Pascal someday join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what character would you like to see him play? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!