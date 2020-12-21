Star Wars Releases First Stills From The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

Star Wars heroes prepare for a daring rescue mission in the first officially released spoiler stills from the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. In the season finale from writer Jon Favreau and director Peyton Reed, the team of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) join Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in recruiting Mandalorians Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado) to rescue Grogu. Along with Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Din and his allies target Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial light cruiser where the Child is under armed guard from Gideon's near-invincible army of droid Dark Troopers.

"Chapter 16: The Rescue" culminates with the reveal of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill and Max Lloyd-Jones), who rescues the trapped Din and his allies surrounded by Gideon's overwhelming forces. Accompanied by R2-D2, Skywalker collects Grogu to end what has become the highest-rated episode of The Mandalorian.

In a post-credits teaser, Boba claims the throne of the slain Jabba the Hutt to set up the incoming spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. Both The Mandalorian Season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett arrive on Disney+ in December 2021.

Continue below for stills from "The Rescue":

