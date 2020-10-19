Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Gets New Twitter Emoji Ahead of Trailer

Ahead of tonight's new trailer for The Mandalorian Season Two, Disney has introduced new Twitter hashtag emoji featuring characters from the hit Star Wars show on Disney+. The new hashtags show the emoji versions of "Mando" Din Djarin, "The Child" Baby Yoda, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, the Armorer, and Moff Gideon. There's even an emoji for Mando's ship, the Razorcrest, and the popular motto of his Mandalorian tribe, "this is the way." Keep reading to see what the new The Mandalorian Twitter emoji look like for yourself. The new trailer debuts tonight during tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," series creator Jon Favreau said of The Mandalorian's sophomore outing during a recent interview. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show."

Producer Dave Filoni added, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Are you excited for tonight's new The Mandalorian trailer? Let us know in the comments. The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.