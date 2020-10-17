Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Debuting on Monday Night Football
Just two weeks ahead of its Season Two debut, fans are about to get a second trailer for Lucasfilms' The Mandalorian. The Kathleen Kennedy-led studio revealed Friday night an "exclusive look" at the sophomore outing for the Disney+ series will be released at some point during the Monday Night Football broadcast this coming Monday. This week, the Arizona Cardinals travel to AT&T Stadium and take on the Dallas Cowboys in the MNF bout with kickoff slated to take place at 8:15 p.m.
0comments
#StarWars #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda— Jacob's Quest (@JacobsQuest) October 17, 2020
MONDAY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YZizK6oNAF
This story is developing...