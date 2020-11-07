The Mandalorian Season 2: WWE Star Sasha Banks Is “So in Shock” Over Secret Star Wars Role

✖

WWE superstar and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks says she's still "so in shock" over her top-secret Star Wars role in the second season of The Mandalorian. Banks' mysterious cloaked character — whose identity is fueling speculation after making a brief appearance in the first trailer for the new season now airing on Disney+ — is believed to arrive in the season's third episode, "Chapter 11," releasing Friday, November 13. Ahead of her debut in the television side of the Star Wars galaxy, a tight-lipped Banks opened up about her acting future with Digital Spy:

"I am just beyond extreme blessed. I cannot believe that I am in two of the biggest universes in the whole world, with WWE and the Star Wars universe," Banks said of her Mandalorian role. "I'm just like so in shock. I can't believe it."

Asked if she might pursue other acting roles after Star Wars, Banks said, "I act every single week on Friday Night Smackdown. So I love performing, and I love entertaining. So wherever that takes me, then that's where I want to be."

"I have plans for many incredible big things for myself, I'm really excited for the future," Banks added. "I've been working non-stop to accomplish all my dreams that I've had since I was a little girl, so wrestling is not just the only thing."

Banks' so-far unidentified character is one of several new faces appearing in the sophomore season of the Jon Favreau-created Mandalorian. The series returned with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) encountering Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) — the marshal of a Tatooine town who salvaged armor belonging to Boba Fett — and by episode's end, the feared bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) made his long-awaited return.

Also in the mix this season is series newcomer Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who joins returning characters Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

"It's so easy to give too much away. All I can tell you is if you liked Season 1, my suspicion is you're going to like Season 2 even better," Weathers told Breakfast Television Toronto. "There's so much more going on [with] some wonderful guest stars who have come in and become a part of episodes. The episodes are just larger and larger in terms of scope, the story is just as interesting — if not more so."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere Fridays on Disney+. Sign up for the service here.

