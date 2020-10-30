Star Wars: Disney+ Confirms Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano for The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

On Friday, Star Wars fans will finally get to experience The Mandalorian Season 2, when the season's first episode makes its debut on Disney+. Viewers are incredibly excited to see what journey the series takes fans on next, and what new and returning characters factor into the fray. One of the most heavily rumored Star Wars characters to factor into the event has been Ahsoka Tano, who has been believed to make her live-action debut in a performance by Rosario Dawson. While Dawson has been confirmed to have a role in the series, it has yet to be officially confirmed to be Ahsoka -- but a now-deleted post from Disney+'s India Instagram might have changed that. In a post of questions and other trivia that fans need to keep in mind going into The Mandalorian's second season, the post remarks that "Rosario Dawson is set to play the famous Clone Wars Jedi."

(Photo: Disney+ Hotstar Premium / Instagram)

Of course, the fact that the post has been deleted does add a wrinkle to this apparent confirmation. There's always a chance that Disney+ and Lucasfilm didn't want the information to be "confirmed" through this format -- or that the Ahsoka casting could somehow be a red herring. But considering the fact that fans - and Dawson herself - have campaigned for the casting for years, the former option could be the case.

“The two universes, Star Trek and Star Wars," Dawson said earlier this year. "I get in those two, I’m telling you, man, that’s it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it."

“That’s no confirmation yet but when that happens, I will be very happy," Dawson added. "I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point."

"I couldn’t speak to anything at this point," Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni said in an interview this May. "I have a lot of ideas and I’m really fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting. First for me there’s a story and then I have to decide what’s the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point."

Filoni continued, "Right now I’m really enjoying the collaboration I have with Jon Favreau on Mandalorian. We’re having a great time making that show, and you know, we’ll see. But first, before I decide where it’s going to go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell, and invest my time in, because it’s a lot. I mean, there’s a lot riding on everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I get it right. I’m learning, you know."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th exclusively on Disney+.

