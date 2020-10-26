Sasha Banks Becomes Third Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE History

✖

Sasha Banks defeated Bayley on Sunday night at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view inside the titular Hell in a Cell structure. The win earned "The Boss" her first reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, and made her the third woman in WWE history to become a Grand Slam Champion. She first won the NXT Women's Championship in February 2015, captured her first of five Raw Women's Championships in July 2016 and was one of the first women to hold the revived WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in February 2019. Bayley was the first woman to become Grand Slam Champion in May of last year (when she cashed in Money in the Bank on Charlotte Flair), while Asuka became the second by becoming Raw Women's Champion back in April.

Banks won on Sunday by reversing Bayley's attempt at a Bayley-to-Belly and trapped her in the Bank Statement with a steel chair wrapped around her neck. Bayley submitted, ending her record-breaking title reign at 380 days.

Despite her many accolades, Banks still has been unable to successfully defend a singles championship since she was called up from NXT. That trend continued over the summer when Bayley helped Banks win the Raw Women's Championship, then dropped it right back to Asuka.

On top of her accomplishments this year, Banks will star in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. It's still unknown which character she is playing, though based on trailers many assume she will be a Jedi.

Check out the full results from Hell in a Cell below: