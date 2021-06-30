The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal Weighs In On New Casting

✖

Earlier today, it was revealed that actress Nico Parker will play Sarah Miller in HBO's The Last of Us series. In the show, Pedro Pascal will play the role of Joel Miller, Sarah's father and the star of the PlayStation game. Pascal took to Twitter following Deadline's announcement to celebrate Parker's casting in the role. Pascal's Tweet is short and sweet, referring to his new co-star as a "dream daughter." The relationship between Joel and Sarah plays a major role in the narrative of The Last of Us, so it will be interesting to see these two interacting on-screen together when the HBO series finally releases!

Pascal's Tweet about Parker's casting can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with The Last of Us, the game focuses on main characters Joel and Ellie as they navigate a world that has been decimated by the Cordyceps infection. WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD! In the game, Sarah dies very early on, but the impact of her death stays with Joel, and drives his relationship with Ellie. It remains to be seen how faithfully this will play out in the HBO series, but with Neil Druckmann playing a major role in the show's development alongside Craig Mazin, it seems like a safe bet that Sarah's fate won't diverge too much from the source material.

Pascal and Parker will likely be working closely together on the show, and their on-screen chemistry will be an early indicator of the success of the series. The bond between father and daughter is a key theme in The Last of Us and its sequel. Pascal's comment in the Tweet above is short and sweet, but hopefully it bodes well for how the two will interact in the series, and how Sarah's role will be handled. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out for themselves!

The Last of Us does not currently have a release window. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to HBO's The Last of Us adaptation? What do you think of Nico Parker's casting as Sarah? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!