The Mandalorian Star Temuera Morrison Reportedly Joins Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Man Star Wars fans have been celebrating the return of actor Temuera Morrison, who has taken over the role of Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and now it sounds like he could be joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Morrison first joined the franchise as Jango Fett and the Clone Troopers in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, then re-recording Boba Fett's dialogue in one of George Lucas' revisions of the original trilogy. Aside from taking on the live-action mantle of Boba, it looks like Morrison will continue to take on on expanding role if this rumor to be believed.

According to a rumor from Kessel Run Transmissions, Morrison will play a role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and reunite with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. But it doesn't sound like he'll be playing a Fett, but instead someone fans would recognize from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Morrison's character Commander Cody is probably his most recognizable role in the Star Wars galaxy other than Jango Fett, though that's mostly due to the character's prominence in The Clone Wars. And given that Lucasfilm is eager to continue to mine those stories for new live-action appearances on shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it makes sense that they'd bring back Morrison to pull double duty in the Obi-Wan series.

Cody was a prominent ally for the Jedi in The Clone Wars, though he was among the first to turn on them and attempt to kill Obi-Wan when Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He was not shown again in Star Wars canon, so Cody could be the best candidate to show up again to have an emotional reunion with either one of his former Jedi allies. Morrison could also be playing Captain Rex, though that seems less likely considering his relationship with Ahsoka during the events of Star Wars Rebels.

Morrison was already rumored to play a role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The same outlet also addressed rumors of a Lando Calrissian series which was recently confirmed by Disney, as well as a Star Wars spinoff featuring Cara Dune. While that has yet to be confirmed, fans are speculating that could be the Rangers of the New Republic series revealed alongside the Lando project.

So while this rumor might not pan out, the source has had a decent track record when it comes to Star Wars rumors over recent years. And many fans would likely love to see the return of Commander Cody in a live-action Star Wars project.

Morrison will likely appear in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, premiering on Friday, December 18th.