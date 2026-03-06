The Most Exciting Sci-fi TV Series of 2025 Finally Gets a Season 2 Update (But There’s Bad News)

One of the most exciting new sci-fi television shows is coming back for a second season, with a small bit of bad news. When Ridley Scott directed the first Alien movie, it was a straight sci-fi horror movie, a haunted house tale in space. Aliens upped the stakes and created a brilliant action sci-fi adventure. However, the movies that followed were hit and miss over the years, with some good, some bad, and others that just came and went. In 2025, FX released the new sci-fi series Alien Earth, and it was a monumental success. After the first season’s eight episodes, fans wanted more.

The good news is that Deadline reports that Alien: Earth is coming back for a second season. Star Sidney Chandler (Wendy) said during a Texas Film Awards presser that the new season starts production in May 2026. This also came after EP/producing director Dana Gonzales posted on Instagram six days ago, “Super excited to start the journey of @alienearthfx season 2. World building in the Alien universe birthplace.”

When Should Fans Expect to See Alien: Earth Season 2?

Image Courtesy of FX

While it is good news that Alien: Earth is going into production for a second season, the timing is disappointing. Since the production isn’t starting until May, there is no way this second season will arrive on FX until sometime in 2027. The first season aired from August 12, 2025 utnil September 23. However, the second season won’t arrive in 2026 at all, and it likely won’t be back until late in 2027.

The shooting should take a few months to film eight new episodes, and the special effects needed for the series will take even longer. The bad news is that Alien: Earth likely won’t arrive on FX until the spring or summer of 2027, almost a two-year gap between the first and second seasons. However, it might be better to wait a little longer for the second season if it means the high quality of the first season.

Created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth takes place two years before the events of the first Alien movie, with humans seeking a possible chance at immortality. When a young hybrid woman (Chandler’s Wendy) arrives on Earth, it leads to a discovery that includes the biggest threat to the planet. On top of Sydney Chandler, the series also stars Timothy Olyphant, Eddie Davis, Alex Lawther, and more.

The second season of Alien: Earth will likely focus on Wendy as she leads her hybrid group of “Lost Boys” as they face off with the arrival of Xenomorphs, along with other dangerous aliens, after Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides with Prodigy City. Meanwhile, Weyland-Yutani forces are headed to Earth, but since Wendy has control over the Xenomorphs, it looks to create something new for the series. However, the actress said that even though the show starts production in May, she hasn’t seen any of the scripts yet.

