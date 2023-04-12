The Muppets Mayhem Trailer Released, Guest Stars Announced

The Electric Mayhem Band is back in the official trailer for The Muppets Mayhem. The Disney+ Original Series features the rock & roll musical group of muppets – Dr. Teeth, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips – as they embark on an adventure to record their first-ever studio album. While other Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy typically garner more of the attention, The Muppets Mayhem looks to give their musical counterparts the spotlight. The Electric Mayhem Band will also run into some big time celebrities during the first season, including the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Sofia Carson, Morgan Freeman, Lil Nas X, and many more.

The list of guest stars for The Muppets Mayhem was released with the show's official trailer. You can find the complete list of guest stars below, along with the trailer:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd

What Is The Muppets Mayhem About?

The description of The Muppets Mayhem reads, "The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album."

Former YouTube personality and talk show host Lilly Singh and actor Tahj Mowry appear to be the human leads in The Muppets Mayhem, but fans will surely find plenty to like about seeing their interactions with The Electric Mayhem Band. Singh and Mowry will have to work together to keep the band focused on recording that elusive record and getting back to the top of the musical charts.

The Muppets Mayhem premieres with all episodes on May 10th, the same day The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on all streaming platforms. The band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12th. You can pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here, and listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on their Spotify playlist here.