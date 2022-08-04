Disney+ Reveals First Look at New Series Muppets Mayhem

The Muppets Mayhem is getting the band back together on Disney+. The live-action Muppets musical comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — as the band embarks on a music-filled journey to record its first-ever album. Along with Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Dollface) and Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy, How We Roll), the rock and roll band are hitting the road. Their first stop: the beach, which you can see in a new photo from the Disney+ series.

The Muppets Mayhem is the latest from The Muppets Studio for Disney+, behind The Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special and the original short-form series Muppets Now.

We had a totally groove-tastic day at the beach today! The acoustics here are far out, man. #MuppetsMayhem pic.twitter.com/aDIxFZLAw1 — Electric Mayhem (@ElectricMayhem) August 4, 2022

Disney describes The Muppets Mayhem: "After 45 years of rockin' out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a [human] driven young music executive, Nora (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally go platinum."

Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Holly Hobbie) and Anders Holm (Workaholics, Inventing Anna) also star.

Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Jeff Yorkes wrote and developed the new series based on characters created by Jim Henson. Goldberg and Barretta serve as executive producers alongside Michael Bostick (8 Simple Rules, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and Kris Eber (The Real O'Neals, Sunnyside); David Lightbody (Muppets Haunted Mansion) and Leigh Slaughter (Muppets Now) will executive produce for The Muppet Studios.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature (Grey's Anatomy, Marvel's Daredevil) and The Muppets Studio for Disney+ (The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

"Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff," said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature, when announcing the Muppets spinoff. "Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn't be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together."

"We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They've been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it's wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles," said Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.

The Muppets Mayhem is now in the works at Disney+. A release date is TBA.