The Muppets Reveals Brand-New Logo

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights! The Muppets have been an important pop culture staple for decades and, thankfully, they're still thriving. We've seen a lot of new content from the lovable crew since the debut of Disney+ ranging from the Muppets Now series to Muppets Haunted Mansion. The Muppets have some new projects in the works, including The Muppets Mayhem, a new show that's set to follow Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. The Muppets also debuted a new logo on social media today.

"The Muppets Studio is pleased to present a brand-new logo for The Muppets franchise to represent Kermit and the gang. In the coming months, you'll see this replace the former logo introduced in 2011," the official account for The Muppets tweeted. You can check out the logo below:

The Muppets Mayhem is an upcoming comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band -- Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet -- on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs (Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally go platinum. The series is also set to feature Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm.

Chaudry will star as series regular Hannah, Nora's younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and the idea that "if it wasn't posted, it didn't happen," Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of "Fan-a-Hannahs." Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora. Holm was cast as recurring guest star JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora's ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win back Nora.

The Muppets Mayhem is developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Jeff Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick, and Kris Eber. Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

