Disney+ Releases The Mysterious Benedict Society Trailer

First announced last fall, Disney has released the first trailer and art for their upcoming Disney+ adaptation The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. The eight-episode series is set to launch on the streaming service on June 25th and stars Tony Hale as the eccentric Mr. Benedict. This is only one of many reveals that Disney will be making today in honor of "National Streaming Day," with Hulu and ESPN+ also set to be debuting new looks at their original programming. Check out the official trailer for The Mysterious Benedict Society above before it premieres on Disney+ on June 25th.

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Kessler.

(Photo: Disney)

The series is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator), and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society is a beautifully executed adaptation of the celebrated and beloved book series. It’s original, clever, and fun for the whole family, which makes it the perfect fit for Disney+,” Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, shared in a statement when the series was announced. “One of the great benefits to creators working with our company is that we have a platform that’s right for every series, and having seen the first few episodes of this show, there is no better home for it than Disney+.”

Manfredi and Hay added, “We are so thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for our show. What a great place to be! It’s a beautiful thing to feel as supported and inspired as we have, every step of the way, by our entire team at 20th, Hulu, and the Disney family; and we are honored and gratified by the belief in the show this represents. From the moment Jamie and Karen brought us these fantastic books, through our collaboration with Todd, Darren, Tony, and our amazing cast and crew, we’ve felt very lucky. Certainly feeling that way today.”

Check out The Mysterious Benedict Society when it premieres on Disney+ on June 25th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.