The Nanny Headed to HBO Max

With the bevy of streaming services available, many of your favorite shows have found new life in front of a new audience, including shows like The Office, Family Matters, Golden Girls, Friends, and more. There are a few shows though that haven't made the jump to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max, including Fran Drescher's The Nanny. The show was available on Roku, but thanks to the new list of April releases we now know that it will be available on HBO Max starting on April 1st, and we couldn't be more thrilled.

Drescher stars as Fran Fine, a diva from Queens who is down on her luck and ends up being hired by a rich broadway producer as the family's nanny. Chaos ensues but the family ends up loving Fran and so does Mr. Sheffield by the end of it, and now a whole new legion of fans will be introduced to the hit series.

The Nanny hits HBO Max on April 1st, and you can find some of the other highlights coming to the service that day below.

Adam's Rib, 1949

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Caddyshack, 1980

The Color Purple, 1985

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

You can find the official description for The Nanny season 1 below.

"Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, and Renee Taylor star in this hilarious sitcom about the nanny with the face from Vogue and the voice from Queens. This DVD collection includes all 24 episodes from the first season of this hilarious show. Fran Drescher stars in her defining role as street-smart Fran Fine, a diva down-on-her-luck who finds herself hired for a job she never even applied for! Now, she's the nanny for a rich, sophisticated family in Manhattan, and when this blue-collar girl from the block moves in with the blue blood, widowed Broadway producer and his three children, comedy is red hot!"

Are you excited for The Nanny to hit streaming? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all about the show!