AfterShock’s ‘The Normals’ and ‘The Lost City Explorers’ Getting TV Adaptations

There certainly is no shortage of comic book-inspired television series, but it look like that number is about to grow even more.

The AfterShock Comics series The Normals and The Lost City Explorers are currently being developed for the small screen, according to two reports from Deadline.

The Normals will be brought to life by AfterShock and Fox 21 TV Studios, alongside Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale alum Warren Littlefield. The series, which is written by Supernatural‘s Adam Glass, centers around one man who finds out his perfect life and family may all be an illusion. This sets the man on a crusade to save what he believes is real and loves with all his being, while having to save the world in the process as forces seek to destroy him.

“Sci-Fi is always asking the question, ‘What does it mean to be human?’” Glass, who is under a development deal with Fox 21, said in a statement. “Our story takes a look at that question and explores the idea that to be human is to feel fear; and that’s the lense we will be looking through in our storytelling.”

“We’ve worked closely with Adam on three projects to date and could not be more excited to extend our relationship with him as we take The Normals to TV,” AfterShock President Lee Kramer said. “The chance to also work with a gifted producer of Warren Littlefield’s caliber is an incredible bonus. Add to that partnering with Fox 21 and this just gets better and better.”

The Lost City Explorers will be a partnership between AfterShock and Universal Television, bringing Zack Kaplan’s science-fiction comic to life.

The series focuses on a group of teens who become underground urban explorers after a mysterious expedition leads to the disappearance of one of their fathers. Following his tracks on a coming-of-age journey through subterranean tunnels, they ultimately find the holy grail of lost cities, Atlantis, buried right under New York City.

“The Lost City Explorers is a story to inspire the imagination and unlock everyone’s hidden explorer,” Kaplan, who will serve as an executive producer, said in a statement. “Along with Aftershock, I’m thrilled to partner with Universal and help bring this story to television.”

This is just the latest comic of Kaplan’s to make it to the small screen, with Eclipse also getting a development deal as well.

Are you excited to see The Normals and The Lost City Explorers come to the small screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.