The Office: Deleted Scenes Shows Creed Living at Dunder Mifflin

✖

The Office may have ended back in 2013, but it's had a resurgence in 2021 thanks to Peacock. The beloved sitcom is now streaming on the new site and features some fun bonus features, including never-before-seen deleted scenes. The Twitter account for Peacock shared yet another deleted scene this week, this one featuring the elusive Creed Bratton, who played a fictionalized version of himself on the series. Andy Buckley, who played David Wallace, was one of the many people to share the clip, which shows Creed living at Dunder Mifflin part-time.

"Ever wondered where Creed lives? Watch this deleted scene from The Office to find out, and stream every episode of #TheOfficeonPeacock," Peacock tweeted. "Any guesses where Creed lives?," Buckley added. You can check out the clip in the post below:

Any guesses where Creed lives? https://t.co/1AUZOQYwdC — Andy Buckley (@JustAndyBuckley) January 10, 2021

This moment may have been deleted from the show, but they actually brought back the concept in the show's series finale. It's revealed Creed faked his own death but continued to secretly live at the office. When he's discovered, he whips out his guitar and plays a beautiful song, revealing his musical talents from his days with The Grass Roots.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Buckley about The Office, and he revealed what he thinks David Wallace would be up to in 2021 and talked about his favorite moments from the show.

"He'd be relaxing with his 20 million bucks, come on," Buckley said of David. "He would have bought some Apple shares with it and he'd be calling. He and Teddy probably have a recording studio and they're gonna do, you know, 'Suck It' 2.0." Buckley then pulled out his "Suck It" shirt and added, "You know, we're gonna break out the old 'Suck It' sweatshirt, come on... I'm a fan, you know."

"I guess it's getting to sing the 'Suck It' song, sitting in the hot tub with Steve [Carell], drinking, you know, Yuengling as you know, which is the big Pennsylvania beer," Buckley shared when asked his favorite David Wallace moment. "You know, I mean, I guess that was sort of it. The Michael Scott Paper Company negotiation was a ton of fun. 'I mean, we're talking about a multi-million dollar buyout here. Your company cannot be worth that much.'"

You can watch our full interview with Andy Buckley at the top of the page. ComicBook.com also had the opportunity to chat with Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), and you can watch that interview here.

All nine seasons of The Office are now available to stream on Peacock.