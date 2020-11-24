Netflix Officially Announces The Office Departure

✖

Sadly, the day that Netflix subscribers have long-dreaded is finally upon us. One of the most beloved TV shows to ever appear on the service is about to leave for good. Yes, unfortunately we are indeed referring to The Office. After spending years as a staple on Netflix, The Office is making its exit, heading to its new home on Peacock. There's still time to binge watch Michael, Jim, Dwight, and the rest of the crew, but not much.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows heading to the streaming service in December, as well as the complete lineup of titles set to leave. It has been known for some time that The Office would be moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock service in 2021, but this makes things official. The last day to stream The Office on Netflix will be December 31st.

This has been a trend for Netflix, as the studios launching major streaming service produced a lot of the biggest sitcoms around. Friends left Netflix in order to be an exclusive launch title on HBO Max, alongside The Big Bang Theory, while many of NBC's shows are heading to Peacock. Parks and Recreation already left Netflix for the new service, and The Office is now following suit.

Fortunately for all of The Office fans out there, it won't take much to continue streaming the show. Peacock has multiple tiers of its service, one of which is absolutely free. If Peacock chooses to put The Office on its paid tiers, you can get an ad-supported subscription for just $4.99 per month.

The Office isn't the only title leaving Netflix on New Year's in 2020. You take a look below at the full list of movies and shows set to say goodbye as we ring in 2021.

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

Are you disappointed to see The Office leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!